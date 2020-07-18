Rare Element Resource (OTCMKTS:REEMF) Shares Down 2.9%

Rare Element Resource (OTCMKTS:REEMF) was down 2.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.83 and last traded at $0.83, approximately 83,076 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 185,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.85.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.72.

Rare Element Resource (OTCMKTS:REEMF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Rare Element Resource Company Profile (OTCMKTS:REEMF)

Rare Element Resources Ltd. explores for mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and rare earth element (REE) deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Bear Lodge property that comprises the Bear Lodge REE project and the Sundance Gold project located in central Crook County, northeast Wyoming.

