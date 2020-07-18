Rare Element Resource (OTCMKTS:REEMF) Shares Down 2.9%

Rare Element Resource (OTCMKTS:REEMF) was down 2.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.83 and last traded at $0.83, approximately 83,076 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 185,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.85.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.72.

Rare Element Resource (OTCMKTS:REEMF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Rare Element Resources Ltd. explores for mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and rare earth element (REE) deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Bear Lodge property that comprises the Bear Lodge REE project and the Sundance Gold project located in central Crook County, northeast Wyoming.

