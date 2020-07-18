Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ranger Energy Services Inc. is a provider of well service rigs and services primarily in the United States. It focuses on unconventional horizontal well completion and production operations. Ranger Energy Services Inc. is based in HOUSTON, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Ranger Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler cut Ranger Energy Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays cut Ranger Energy Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $8.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.88.

Shares of NYSE:RNGR opened at $2.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.02 and a 200-day moving average of $4.78. Ranger Energy Services has a one year low of $2.48 and a one year high of $7.99.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. Ranger Energy Services had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 0.04%. The firm had revenue of $81.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.40 million. Research analysts forecast that Ranger Energy Services will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNGR. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Ranger Energy Services by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 300,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Ranger Energy Services by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Ranger Energy Services by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. 26.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ranger Energy Services

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides well service rigs and related services in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions. The company offers well completion support services, such as milling out composite plugs used during hydraulic fracturing, wireline, and snubbing services; workover services, including retrieval and replacement of existing production tubing; well maintenance services comprising replacement of downhole artificial lift components; and decommissioning services consisting of plugging and abandonment services.

