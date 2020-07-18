R1 RCM Inc to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:RCM)

R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM) – Analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of R1 RCM in a research report issued on Monday, July 13th. KeyCorp analyst D. Hooker now expects that the healthcare provider will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.04). KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for R1 RCM’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. R1 RCM has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.43.

R1 RCM stock opened at $13.36 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -667.67, a P/E/G ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.63, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. R1 RCM has a one year low of $7.12 and a one year high of $13.99.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The healthcare provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). R1 RCM had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 174.42%. The business had revenue of $320.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 36.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,064,652 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $9,677,000 after buying an additional 285,995 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 38.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 194,233 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after buying an additional 54,090 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 0.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,270,718 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $20,641,000 after buying an additional 13,685 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the first quarter valued at $320,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in R1 RCM by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 785,200 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $7,137,000 after purchasing an additional 291,600 shares during the period. 74.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

