Qwertycoin (QWC) Market Capitalization Achieves $355,442.24

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded 35.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 18th. One Qwertycoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including BiteBTC and Crex24. During the last seven days, Qwertycoin has traded down 33.5% against the dollar. Qwertycoin has a total market cap of $355,442.24 and $183,529.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Qwertycoin

Qwertycoin (CRYPTO:QWC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on February 4th, 2018. Qwertycoin’s total supply is 123,520,269,798 coins. The official website for Qwertycoin is qwertycoin.org. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qwertycoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Qwertycoin

Qwertycoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qwertycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qwertycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

