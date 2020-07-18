QV Investors Inc. Sells 2,300 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

QV Investors Inc. reduced its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $9,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 276.0% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.55.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $88.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $165.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 72.27 and a beta of 1.29. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $51.60 and a 52-week high of $127.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.79.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.46 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. Analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

