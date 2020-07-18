Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky Sells 4,500 Shares

Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total value of $125,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

E Kevin Hrusovsky also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Quanterix alerts:

On Tuesday, June 23rd, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.07, for a total value of $135,350.00.

On Thursday, June 18th, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,500 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $147,840.00.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total value of $137,450.00.

On Monday, June 1st, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,331 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total transaction of $91,002.92.

On Tuesday, May 26th, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total transaction of $128,200.00.

On Monday, May 11th, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total transaction of $137,350.00.

On Wednesday, May 6th, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $135,450.00.

On Friday, May 1st, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,399 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total transaction of $86,470.56.

On Thursday, April 23rd, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total value of $124,600.00.

On Tuesday, April 21st, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.67, for a total value of $118,350.00.

Shares of QTRX stock opened at $31.35 on Friday. Quanterix Corp has a 12-month low of $10.90 and a 12-month high of $33.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.80 and a quick ratio of 6.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.32.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.03). Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 36.97% and a negative net margin of 70.51%. The business had revenue of $15.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.70 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Quanterix Corp will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on QTRX shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Quanterix from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Quanterix by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,337,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,614,000 after buying an additional 211,947 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quanterix by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,233,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,659,000 after acquiring an additional 29,680 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 58.7% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 837,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,931,000 after acquiring an additional 309,584 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 5.0% in the first quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 652,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,987,000 after acquiring an additional 31,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Quanterix by 16.3% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 274,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after acquiring an additional 38,357 shares during the period. 69.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Quanterix

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Simoa HD-1 instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Quanterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.