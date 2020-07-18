QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) in a research report released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on QinetiQ Group from GBX 367 ($4.52) to GBX 297 ($3.65) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on QinetiQ Group from GBX 340 ($4.18) to GBX 355 ($4.37) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on QinetiQ Group from GBX 295 ($3.63) to GBX 303 ($3.73) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on QinetiQ Group from GBX 350 ($4.31) to GBX 340 ($4.18) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. QinetiQ Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 330.83 ($4.07).

LON QQ opened at GBX 308.20 ($3.79) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. QinetiQ Group has a twelve month low of GBX 208.28 ($2.56) and a twelve month high of GBX 394.40 ($4.85). The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 301.84 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 326.52.

In other news, insider Steve Wadey sold 18,475 shares of QinetiQ Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 315 ($3.88), for a total value of £58,196.25 ($71,617.34). Also, insider Susan Searle acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 302 ($3.72) per share, with a total value of £30,200 ($37,164.66). Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 10,147 shares of company stock valued at $3,065,060.

QinetiQ Group Company Profile

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and aerospace markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers de-risk complex aerospace programs by testing system and equipment, air engineering services, aircraft system integration and upgrades, life aircraft support services, unmanned aircraft systems, human factors integration, aero structures, air traffic management, and aircraft mission systems; smart materials, which include acoustic stealth materials, radio frequency stealth materials, and electro-optic stealth materials; and runway debris detection technology, training to experienced pilots and engineers, and safety and environmental management services.

