Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) Boosted by Piper Sandler

e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) – Piper Sandler increased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for e.l.f. Beauty in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.03. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for e.l.f. Beauty’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $74.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ELF. DA Davidson upped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.70.

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $19.46 on Thursday. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12-month low of $7.58 and a 12-month high of $20.95. The stock has a market cap of $974.45 million, a P/E ratio of 55.60 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.10 and its 200-day moving average is $15.09.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 87.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 12,894 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 160,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 413.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 33,436 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 266.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 55,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 40,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 111.8% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 114,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $1,841,340.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Richard F. Baruch, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $96,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,550 shares in the company, valued at $1,529,755.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 521,150 shares of company stock valued at $9,511,730. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, a beauty company, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

