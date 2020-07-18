Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Boosted by Analyst

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) – Oppenheimer boosted their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.31 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.25. Oppenheimer currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.57 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.46 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on JPM. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Societe Generale upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.75 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.04.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $98.16 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $141.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.56 and a 200-day moving average of $108.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $299.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $32.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.82 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth $30,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth $37,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth $51,000. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $2,443,614.08. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

