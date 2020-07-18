Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Domtar Corp Lowered by Analyst (TSE:UFS)

Domtar Corp (TSE:UFS) (NYSE:UFS) – Stock analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Domtar in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.17. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Domtar in a report on Tuesday, May 12th.

Shares of UFS opened at C$30.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.79, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$29.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$36.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 203.83. Domtar has a 52 week low of C$25.29 and a 52 week high of C$56.66.

Domtar (TSE:UFS) (NYSE:UFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.36) by C$0.48. The company had revenue of C$1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.65 billion.

Domtar Company Profile

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

