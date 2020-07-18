Q4 2020 Earnings Forecast for Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) Issued By Raymond James

Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) – Analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Domtar in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.12. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Domtar from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. DA Davidson cut shares of Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Domtar from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Domtar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.70.

UFS stock opened at $22.39 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 223.90 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Domtar has a 12 month low of $18.40 and a 12 month high of $43.01.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Domtar had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Domtar by 153.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Domtar by 179.6% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Domtar in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Domtar by 1,852.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Domtar in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

About Domtar

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

