Q4 2020 Earnings Forecast for Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) Issued By Wedbush

Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Investment analysts at Wedbush raised their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Biogen in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 14th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $7.16 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $7.13. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Friday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $308.00 price objective (down from $361.00) on shares of Biogen in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $316.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Biogen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $304.96.

BIIB stock opened at $281.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Biogen has a 12-month low of $215.77 and a 12-month high of $374.99. The company has a market cap of $46.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $280.34 and a 200-day moving average of $299.81.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.41. Biogen had a return on equity of 49.22% and a net margin of 40.76%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beck Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth about $905,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Biogen by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 207,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,609,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,691 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,199,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

