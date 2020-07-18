Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for salesforce.com, inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:CRM)

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for salesforce.com in a report released on Monday, July 13th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Bracelin now anticipates that the CRM provider will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.44. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for salesforce.com’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. salesforce.com had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis.

CRM has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday, May 29th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on salesforce.com from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on salesforce.com from $215.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on salesforce.com from $172.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.21.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $187.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $169.29 billion, a PE ratio of -1,043.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $184.56 and its 200-day moving average is $171.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. salesforce.com has a 52 week low of $115.29 and a 52 week high of $202.82.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AXA increased its position in salesforce.com by 13.2% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 642,117 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $92,452,000 after buying an additional 74,972 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the first quarter worth $147,000. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 12.5% in the first quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 11,250 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 18.8% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 7.4% in the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,005 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. 81.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.88, for a total value of $2,833,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,013,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,669,006,544. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.41, for a total value of $1,904,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 88,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,803,492.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 610,551 shares of company stock valued at $109,793,357 over the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

