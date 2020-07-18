Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Hecla Mining Cut by B. Riley (NYSE:HL)

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hecla Mining in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 14th. B. Riley analyst A. Graf now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.04. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $5.70 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Hecla Mining’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Hecla Mining had a negative return on equity of 3.86% and a negative net margin of 13.87%. The company had revenue of $136.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. Hecla Mining’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $2.50 to $4.50 in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.77.

Hecla Mining stock opened at $4.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Hecla Mining has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $4.61. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.05 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.29 and its 200 day moving average is $2.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Hecla Mining by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 7,495 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 8,611 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 80,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,226 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 66,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 11,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 92,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 5,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties worldwide. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk flotation concentrates to custom smelters and brokers; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

