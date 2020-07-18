Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Fastenal Increased by William Blair (NASDAQ:FAST)

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) – Research analysts at William Blair upped their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Fastenal in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 14th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.34. William Blair also issued estimates for Fastenal’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Get Fastenal alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FAST. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.80.

NASDAQ FAST opened at $44.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $26.72 and a 1-year high of $45.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.23 and a 200-day moving average of $37.28. The company has a market cap of $25.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.20.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 31.63%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the second quarter worth $266,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the second quarter worth $605,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 18.0% in the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 13,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 21.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 338,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,507,000 after purchasing an additional 60,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 10.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Leland J. Hein sold 7,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $285,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,840 shares in the company, valued at $856,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Leland J. Hein sold 5,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total transaction of $190,679.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,267.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,733 shares of company stock valued at $3,997,099 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.46%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.