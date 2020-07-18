Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for EQT Co. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) – Analysts at Scotiabank increased their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of EQT in a report issued on Monday, July 13th. Scotiabank analyst H. Stewart now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.16). Scotiabank also issued estimates for EQT’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Get EQT alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EQT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of EQT from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. TD Securities raised shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. EQT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.12.

Shares of EQT opened at $12.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. EQT has a 1 year low of $4.21 and a 1 year high of $17.16.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $963.18 million. EQT had a positive return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 36.06%. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in EQT in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of EQT by 196.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,027 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of EQT by 932.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,741 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in EQT by 80.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,669 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the period. 98.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.