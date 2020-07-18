Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Ducommun Incorporated Lowered by SunTrust Banks (NYSE:DCO)

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ducommun in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 15th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Ciarmoli now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.39. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Ducommun’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on DCO. ValuEngine upgraded Ducommun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. B. Riley assumed coverage on Ducommun in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Sidoti reduced their price objective on Ducommun from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Ducommun in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Ducommun presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Ducommun stock opened at $33.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $395.87 million, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.44 and a 200-day moving average of $34.51. Ducommun has a 52 week low of $16.27 and a 52 week high of $57.84.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $173.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.02 million. Ducommun had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 4.56%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ducommun during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Ducommun in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Ducommun by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,312 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Ducommun by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,319 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Ducommun by 99.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the period. 83.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ducommun

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, industrial, natural resources, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; high-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

