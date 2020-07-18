Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) Increased by Analyst

Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Blueprint Medicines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($1.82) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($2.11). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.65) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($7.63) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($1.50) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.54) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.55) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.82) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($6.41) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($5.65) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.09) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.12) EPS.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

BPMC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $75.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.08.

Shares of Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $77.67 on Thursday. Blueprint Medicines has a one year low of $43.29 and a one year high of $102.98. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.56.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.08) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 65.81% and a negative net margin of 515.98%. Blueprint Medicines’s revenue was up 749.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.98) EPS.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BPMC. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 35,300.0% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP raised its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 480.0% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Nicholas Lydon sold 26,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $2,092,263.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,888,953. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.67, for a total transaction of $1,293,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,439,936.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,349 shares of company stock valued at $5,001,908. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.