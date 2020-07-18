Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Fastenal in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.36. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fastenal’s FY2020 earnings at $1.48 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.63% and a net margin of 15.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS.

FAST has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Stephens lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.80.

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $44.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $26.72 and a 12 month high of $45.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.28. The stock has a market cap of $25.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.20.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Townsend & Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the second quarter valued at about $1,966,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 97.0% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,016,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,757,000 after purchasing an additional 500,411 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the first quarter valued at about $381,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 12.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. raised its holdings in Fastenal by 49,989.6% during the second quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 82,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after acquiring an additional 81,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael John Dolan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total value of $1,588,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,152,043.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,733 shares of company stock worth $3,997,099. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.46%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

