Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:AMP)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $4.15 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.82. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ameriprise Financial’s Q4 2020 earnings at $4.25 EPS.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $1.53. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 38.86% and a net margin of 27.50%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.75 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Cfra decreased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $189.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameriprise Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.40.

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $153.37 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $148.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.85. Ameriprise Financial has a twelve month low of $80.01 and a twelve month high of $180.85.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,830,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,007,395,000 after purchasing an additional 192,198 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 5.1% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,707,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,463,000 after purchasing an additional 227,640 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,433,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,013,000 after purchasing an additional 45,786 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,962,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,853,000 after purchasing an additional 47,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $315,734,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

