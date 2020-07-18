Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) Issued By SVB Leerink

CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) – Analysts at SVB Leerink cut their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for CONMED in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 15th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Newitter now forecasts that the medical technology company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.37. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for CONMED’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. CONMED had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $214.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of CONMED from $136.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of CONMED in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CONMED from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of CONMED from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of CONMED in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.43.

CNMD stock opened at $79.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. CONMED has a twelve month low of $37.66 and a twelve month high of $116.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.48.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in CONMED in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,020,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in CONMED by 32.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 937,097 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $53,663,000 after buying an additional 227,260 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in CONMED by 601.0% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 247,082 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $14,151,000 after buying an additional 211,835 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP bought a new position in CONMED in the first quarter worth approximately $10,309,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in CONMED by 13.5% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,277,195 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $73,145,000 after buying an additional 151,655 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, EVP Wilfredo Ruiz-Caban sold 9,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.02, for a total value of $813,556.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,592 shares in the company, valued at $2,099,055.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. CONMED’s payout ratio is presently 30.30%.

About CONMED

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

