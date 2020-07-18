Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $93.57.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Q2 from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Q2 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Q2 from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

In other news, CMO William M. Furrer sold 18,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total value of $1,697,552.64. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,927,567.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles T. Doyle sold 1,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $116,564.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,155 shares in the company, valued at $934,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 847,448 shares of company stock worth $66,483,645 over the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Q2 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Q2 by 67.7% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Q2 by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 16.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Q2 in the 1st quarter worth about $87,000.

QTWO stock opened at $90.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Q2 has a 1-year low of $47.17 and a 1-year high of $94.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.10 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.43.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $92.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.60 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 25.45% and a negative return on equity of 7.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Q2 will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution.

