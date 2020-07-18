Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) Director Sells $116,564.00 in Stock

Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) Director Charles T. Doyle sold 1,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $116,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,260. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of QTWO opened at $90.18 on Friday. Q2 Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $47.17 and a twelve month high of $94.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.10 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.
Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. Q2 had a negative net margin of 25.45% and a negative return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $92.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Q2 Holdings Inc will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have commented on QTWO. TheStreet raised shares of Q2 from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Q2 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Q2 from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Q2 from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $74.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Q2 from $93.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Q2 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.93.
Q2 Company Profile
Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution.
