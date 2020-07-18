Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) Director Sells $116,564.00 in Stock

Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) Director Charles T. Doyle sold 1,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $116,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,260. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of QTWO opened at $90.18 on Friday. Q2 Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $47.17 and a twelve month high of $94.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.10 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. Q2 had a negative net margin of 25.45% and a negative return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $92.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Q2 Holdings Inc will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Q2 by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Q2 during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Q2 by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Q2 by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Q2 during the 1st quarter worth $87,000.

Several brokerages have commented on QTWO. TheStreet raised shares of Q2 from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Q2 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Q2 from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Q2 from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $74.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Q2 from $93.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Q2 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.93.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution.

