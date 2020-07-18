Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Healthequity Inc Issued By SunTrust Banks (NASDAQ:HQY)

Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Healthequity in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 14th. SunTrust Banks analyst S. Draper now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.16. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on HQY. BidaskClub lowered shares of Healthequity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Healthequity from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthequity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Healthequity from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Healthequity in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Healthequity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.57.

NASDAQ HQY opened at $58.27 on Thursday. Healthequity has a one year low of $34.40 and a one year high of $88.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 1,942.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.52.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Healthequity had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $190.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 118.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CEO Jon Kessler sold 100,000 shares of Healthequity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total value of $6,259,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 405,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,393,701.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Healthequity by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,698,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,498,000 after purchasing an additional 508,358 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Healthequity by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,385,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,695,000 after purchasing an additional 246,804 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Healthequity by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,230,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,816,000 after purchasing an additional 39,679 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Healthequity by 969.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,938,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthequity by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,791,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,729,000 after purchasing an additional 323,931 shares during the last quarter. 97.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

