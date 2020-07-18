Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Ping Identity Holding Corp Lifted by Piper Sandler (NYSE:PING)

Ping Identity Holding Corp (NYSE:PING) – Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Ping Identity in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Owens now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.02). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ping Identity’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $61.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.32 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Ping Identity from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Ping Identity in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Ping Identity from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Dougherty & Co started coverage on Ping Identity in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Ping Identity from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Ping Identity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.82.

Ping Identity stock opened at $31.65 on Thursday. Ping Identity has a one year low of $12.02 and a one year high of $35.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.86 and a quick ratio of 4.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.27 and its 200 day moving average is $25.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 85.54.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ping Identity by 45.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Ping Identity during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Ping Identity during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Ping Identity during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Ping Identity by 16.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. 98.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total transaction of $3,037,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,096,319.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 1,275,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $30,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,752,102 shares of company stock worth $365,368,463 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Ping Identity Company Profile

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates an Intelligent Identity platform, which offers secure access to any service, application, or application programming interface (API) to customers, employees, partners, and the Internet of Things.

