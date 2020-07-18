Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. Lowered by Imperial Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) – Equities researchers at Imperial Capital reduced their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Northern Oil & Gas in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 15th. Imperial Capital analyst J. Wangler now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.06. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Northern Oil & Gas’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

NOG has been the topic of several other reports. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on shares of Northern Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded Northern Oil & Gas from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Northern Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northern Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.67.

Shares of Northern Oil & Gas stock opened at $0.75 on Thursday. Northern Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $2.43.

Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The energy company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $130.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.16 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,101 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 16,520 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,794 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,377 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Northern Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at $45,000.

About Northern Oil & Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

