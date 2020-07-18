Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Cut by Analyst

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) – Stock analysts at Desjardins lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BCE in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 15th. Desjardins analyst M. Yaghi now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.56. Desjardins also issued estimates for BCE’s FY2021 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.24. BCE had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BCE. Veritas Investment Research lowered shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on BCE from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of BCE from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of BCE from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.43.

NYSE:BCE opened at $42.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.00. BCE has a fifty-two week low of $31.66 and a fifty-two week high of $49.58.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in BCE by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,850,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $734,336,000 after acquiring an additional 419,801 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in BCE by 9.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,553,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $350,625,000 after purchasing an additional 739,933 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in BCE by 14.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,381,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $339,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,648 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in BCE by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,381,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $220,900,000 after purchasing an additional 683,752 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BCE by 275.5% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,304,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $175,866,000 after buying an additional 3,157,983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.5883 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.80%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

