Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Fidelity National Financial Inc Issued By SunTrust Banks (NYSE:FNF)

Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) – SunTrust Banks lifted their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report released on Tuesday, July 14th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Hughes now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.71 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.65. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Fidelity National Financial’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.00 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Compass Point cut shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 20th. TheStreet downgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Shares of Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $32.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.28. Fidelity National Financial has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $49.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.78.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.13. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.94%.

In related news, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 256,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $8,351,500.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 627,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,470,355. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total transaction of $33,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 133,026 shares in the company, valued at $4,512,241.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 282,181 shares of company stock worth $9,230,421 in the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 5.8% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 9,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 2.0% in the first quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 26,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.5% in the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 101,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 95,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

