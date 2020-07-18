Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) Issued By Wedbush

Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) – Research analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Denny’s in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 14th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the restaurant operator will earn ($0.18) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.23). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.75 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Denny’s’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DENN. BidaskClub cut shares of Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Denny’s from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Denny’s from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Denny’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Shares of NASDAQ DENN opened at $8.71 on Thursday. Denny’s has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $23.88. The company has a market capitalization of $485.51 million, a PE ratio of 4.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.46.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Denny’s had a net margin of 22.79% and a negative return on equity of 32.91%. The business had revenue of $96.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.42 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DENN. FMR LLC increased its position in Denny’s by 102.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,020 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,268 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 7,755 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Denny’s by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,821 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 2,631 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Denny’s during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Denny’s by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 14,288 shares during the period. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, President F Mark Wolfinger sold 6,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total value of $78,615.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 806,936 shares in the company, valued at $9,215,209.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 1,709 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, including 1,578 restaurants in the United States; and 131 in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Honduras, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

