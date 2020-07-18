Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Reduced by Seaport Global Securities

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) – Seaport Global Securities cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a report issued on Wednesday, July 15th. Seaport Global Securities analyst J. Mitchell now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.29. Seaport Global Securities has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Wells Fargo & Co’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.50). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 4.28% and a net margin of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis.

WFC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson started coverage on Wells Fargo & Co in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Nomura Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.10.

WFC opened at $24.95 on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $54.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.79. The company has a market capitalization of $102.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.15.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

Further Reading: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.