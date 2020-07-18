Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) Stock Holdings Lessened by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 873 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEG. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter worth $25,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter worth $27,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter worth $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 70.6% in the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 5,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $310,935.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $33,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $55.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.11. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.75 and a 52 week high of $63.88.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 14.59%. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.76%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PEG shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $56.50 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.33.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

