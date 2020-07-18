Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) Shares Sold by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management trimmed its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.6% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 25.7% during the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,314,000. Bank of The West lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of The West now owns 4,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 20,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 7,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

In related news, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 5,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $310,935.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $55.08 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $26.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.56. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.75 and a 12-month high of $63.88.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 8th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.76%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PEG. Wolfe Research raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America lowered their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $56.50 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.33.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

Read More: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.