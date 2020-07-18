Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) Shares Purchased by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.33.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $33,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 5,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $310,935.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $55.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.72. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.75 and a 1 year high of $63.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.64 and its 200-day moving average is $52.11. The company has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.56.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.76%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

