PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) CEO Stuart Walter Peltz Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total transaction of $5,570,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,908,934.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Stuart Walter Peltz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 20th, Stuart Walter Peltz sold 33,788 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,689,400.00.

On Tuesday, May 5th, Stuart Walter Peltz sold 109,928 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total transaction of $5,533,775.52.

NASDAQ:PTCT opened at $55.70 on Friday. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.79 and a 1-year high of $59.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.86 and a 200 day moving average of $50.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.81). PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 46.42% and a negative net margin of 90.83%. The business had revenue of $68.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $71.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.57.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTCT. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $166,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in PTC Therapeutics by 140.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 313,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,077,000 after buying an additional 183,600 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $312,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

