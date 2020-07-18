Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO reduced its stake in shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 926 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PRU. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prudential Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.93.

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $64.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Prudential Financial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $38.62 and a fifty-two week high of $103.56.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $13.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.81 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 7.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.00 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial Inc will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 37.64%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

