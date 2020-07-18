Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) will post $0.16 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Provident Financial Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the lowest is $0.05. Provident Financial Services reported earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 57.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Provident Financial Services will report full year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $1.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.69. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Provident Financial Services.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.11). Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $88.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded Provident Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

NYSE:PFS opened at $14.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Provident Financial Services has a 52-week low of $9.05 and a 52-week high of $25.86. The firm has a market cap of $956.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.57 and its 200 day moving average is $16.85.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Provident Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Provident Financial Services by 152.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,808 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Provident Financial Services by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,590 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Provident Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Provident Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA, and KEOGH products.

