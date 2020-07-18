ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Sets New 1-Year Low at $10.22

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.22 and last traded at $10.32, with a volume of 40334571 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.62.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.22.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000.

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

