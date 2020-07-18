Property Solutions Acquisition (PSACU) Announces July 22nd IPO

Property Solutions Acquisition (PSACU) expects to raise $200 million in an IPO on Wednesday, July 22nd, IPO Scoop reports. The company will be issuing 20,000,000 shares at a price of $10.00 per share.

Property Solutions Acquisition has a market-cap of $257.4 million.

EarlyBirdCapital served as the underwriter for the IPO.

Property Solutions Acquisition provided the following description of their company for its IPO: ” We will seek to acquire businesses that service the real estate industry. Our target companies will range from real estate service companies to property technology, or “PropTech,” companies. Real estate service companies include property management companies, real estate service providers, mortgage brokerage companies, real estate investments sales companies, title agencies and any other company that has its core business servicing the real estate industry. PropTech companies include companies that offer innovative software, hardware, products, operations or services that are technologically equipped to improve property ownership, financing, valuation, operations, management, leasing, property insurance, asset and investment management, design, construction and development. “.

Property Solutions Acquisition was founded in 2020 and has 0 employees. The company is located at 654 Madison Avenue, Suite 1009 New York, NY 10065, US and can be reached via phone at (646) 502-9845.

