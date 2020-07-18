Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) EVP Robert Darren Lee Sells 1,300 Shares

Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) EVP Robert Darren Lee sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.24, for a total transaction of $152,412.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,119.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Robert Darren Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 6th, Robert Darren Lee sold 1,726 shares of Proofpoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $198,490.00.

On Friday, May 15th, Robert Darren Lee sold 1,727 shares of Proofpoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.22, for a total transaction of $198,984.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFPT opened at $114.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.70 and a 200-day moving average of $115.43. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of -36.77 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Proofpoint Inc has a 52-week low of $83.81 and a 52-week high of $133.58.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $249.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.52 million. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 10.15% and a negative net margin of 18.85%. Proofpoint’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Proofpoint Inc will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PFPT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Monday, June 8th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Proofpoint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.73.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFPT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Proofpoint by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,612 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Proofpoint by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,186 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Proofpoint by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,684 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Proofpoint by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,034 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,480,000 after purchasing an additional 5,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Proofpoint by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,855 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

