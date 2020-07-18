Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) CFO John P. Sauerland Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total transaction of $1,287,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 317,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,242,437.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of PGR stock opened at $87.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.50. Progressive Corp has a 52-week low of $62.18 and a 52-week high of $87.76. The company has a market capitalization of $50.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.61 and its 200 day moving average is $77.77.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. Progressive had a return on equity of 28.79% and a net margin of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Progressive Corp will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.95%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PGR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Progressive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.07.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the first quarter worth $25,000. Security National Trust Co. bought a new position in Progressive in the first quarter valued at $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Progressive in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in Progressive in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 701.6% in the first quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.