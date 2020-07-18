Profit Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Profit Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 56,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,860,000 after acquiring an additional 5,664 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $3,540,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 421,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,782,000 after acquiring an additional 25,765 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $2,037,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,218,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,199,000 after acquiring an additional 166,272 shares during the period. 71.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $2,443,614.08. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JPM opened at $98.16 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $141.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $304.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $32.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JPM. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.04.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

