Profit Investment Management LLC Has $1.22 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Profit Investment Management LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 66.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,801 shares during the period. Profit Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,055,993,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 27,551,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,046,138,000 after purchasing an additional 7,611,498 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 66,388,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,632,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674,009 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,504,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,840,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222,270 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 25,832,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $980,847,000 after purchasing an additional 4,097,287 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

XOM opened at $43.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.10 and its 200 day moving average is $50.21. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $76.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.33.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $56.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on XOM. Cfra downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.87.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Featured Article: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.