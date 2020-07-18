Profit Investment Management LLC Acquires 8,617 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Profit Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 316.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,339 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,617 shares during the quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $1,859,000. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $12,002,000. Fundamentun LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 43.7% during the first quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 17,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after buying an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. Motco grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 6.4% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 3,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth about $6,181,000. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PG opened at $125.63 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1 year low of $94.34 and a 1 year high of $128.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $119.05 and a 200-day moving average of $118.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.91%.

In related news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.68, for a total value of $1,544,418.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,514,220.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 25,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total transaction of $3,059,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,046,461. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,963,114 shares of company stock valued at $1,067,197,986 in the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Argus raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.31.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

