Profit Investment Management LLC Acquires 187 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Profit Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,468 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $6,806,866,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $79,769,000. Girard Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 9,648.1% during the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 505,535 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,229,000 after buying an additional 500,349 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,485,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,211,807,000 after buying an additional 483,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 866,062 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,006,266,000 after buying an additional 265,700 shares in the last quarter. 34.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL stock opened at $1,516.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,448.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,364.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1,034.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,576.36.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 41.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,805.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Atlantic Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,650.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,564.41.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

