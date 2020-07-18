Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 1.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Advisors grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 15.2% during the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 4.8% in the second quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 59,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1,325.3% in the second quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 53,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,365,000 after purchasing an additional 49,501 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,331,000. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 9.3% in the second quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 16,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. 63.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.31.

PG opened at $124.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $308.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.34, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.42. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52 week low of $94.34 and a 52 week high of $128.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.98.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 69.91%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Jon R. Moeller sold 130,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.37, for a total value of $15,200,947.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total value of $3,464,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,963,114 shares of company stock worth $1,067,197,986. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

