Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) is Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,288 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up 2.2% of Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $14,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 75,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,452,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 155,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,457,000 after purchasing an additional 97,362 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,379,000. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $125.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.97. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12 month low of $94.34 and a 12 month high of $128.09. The stock has a market cap of $308.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.98, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.91%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Argus raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.31.

In related news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total value of $3,464,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.68, for a total transaction of $1,544,418.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,514,220.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,963,114 shares of company stock valued at $1,067,197,986. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

