Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Holdings Increased by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 19.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $125.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.86 billion, a PE ratio of 70.98, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.42. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52 week low of $94.34 and a 52 week high of $128.09.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.91%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PG. TheStreet upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Argus upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.31.

In other Procter & Gamble news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 25,600 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total transaction of $3,059,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,046,461. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jon R. Moeller sold 130,626 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.37, for a total value of $15,200,947.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,963,114 shares of company stock worth $1,067,197,986. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

