Premier Oil PLC (OTCMKTS:PMOIY) to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($0.23) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Premier Oil PLC (OTCMKTS:PMOIY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2020 earnings estimates for Premier Oil in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson now expects that the energy producer will earn ($0.23) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.28). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Premier Oil’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.27) EPS.

PMOIY has been the topic of several other research reports. Investec raised Premier Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Premier Oil in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Premier Oil in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Premier Oil in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Premier Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.25.

OTCMKTS PMOIY opened at $0.53 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.55 and its 200 day moving average is $0.74. Premier Oil has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $1.55.

Premier Oil Company Profile

Premier Oil plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties primarily in the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Pakistan, the United Kingdom, Vietnam, and internationally. As of December 31, 2017, it had proven and probable reserves (2P) of 302 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P reserves and 2C resources of 902 mmboe.

