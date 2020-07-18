PrairieSky Royalty (PSK) to Release Earnings on Monday

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 20th. Analysts expect PrairieSky Royalty to post earnings of C($0.04) per share for the quarter.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$52.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$54.00 million.

PSK stock opened at C$8.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion and a PE ratio of 21.10. PrairieSky Royalty has a 1-year low of C$6.24 and a 1-year high of C$19.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.01.

PSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities decreased their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Eight Capital raised PrairieSky Royalty from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$9.00 target price on PrairieSky Royalty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$13.28.

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 1.1 million acres with coal titles; 7.8 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and other acreage.

