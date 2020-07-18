PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) Receives $100.82 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $100.82.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PRAH. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $125.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of PRA Health Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 13th.

In other PRA Health Sciences news, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 3,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $323,025.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,328 shares in the company, valued at $2,052,164.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 3.2% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 130,018 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,796,000 after acquiring an additional 3,991 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 28.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,305,287 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $274,471,000 after buying an additional 729,301 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 2.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 122,658 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,186,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 29.7% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 92,426 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,675,000 after buying an additional 21,189 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 3.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,484,760 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $123,294,000 after buying an additional 48,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PRAH opened at $101.98 on Wednesday. PRA Health Sciences has a 1-year low of $58.67 and a 1-year high of $113.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.92.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The business had revenue of $783.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. PRA Health Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that PRA Health Sciences will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

About PRA Health Sciences

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

